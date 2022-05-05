The second season of demon slayer was commissioned to adapt one of the most beloved manga stories. Alongside the introduction of great characters like Tengen and Daki, here we also saw a new transformation for Nezuko. Now, to celebrate the release of a new Blu-ray in Japan, Ufotable, the animation studio in charge of this work, has shared a new illustration of Nezuko, which is focused on her power as a demon.

Unlike other demons, Nezuko hasn’t eaten a single human, so her evolution has been different compared to other creatures of her kind. During his fight against Daki, we were able to see how Tanjiro’s sister acquired a new power, one that grants him a strength similar to that of an Upper Moon. It is this design that we find on the cover of the Blu-ray, which makes it clear that no one can stand up to this demon girl.

Fortunately, this won’t be the last time we see Nezuko in this form. Without giving many spoilers, during the third season we will be able to see this transformation once again, only in a more controlled way. Without a doubt, something that fans of this character cannot miss.

In related topics, here you can see the first trailer for the third season of demon slayer. Similarly, these are the DLC characters for the anime game.

Editor’s note:

I can’t wait to see the third season of the anime. The second was a spectacular piece of anime. Considering the events that awaited us, I know that Ufotable will do a simply extraordinary job.

Via: ufotable