Hockey Switzerland wins Lions in Tampere, scorer Teemu Hartikainen goes to the market next with Iivo Niskanen

Finland’s number one chain succeeded in scoring twice in the final round.

Tampere

Switzerland was a rude guest in Tampere when Leijonat played the last match in Finland before the World Cup starting next week. Switzerland corrected the score to 3–2.

The match played at the upcoming World Championship Arena in Tampere was part of the Swedish Eurohockey Tour tournament. Switzerland was involved in replacing Russia, which was excluded not only from the World Cup but also from the tournament of top European teams.

The match the first goal was born only in the second installment. Switzerland got a reversal of the quick counterattack on their own. At the end of it Damien Riat managed to lift the puck past Finland’s goalie Jussi Olkinuoran.

Riat managed to repeat in the last minute of the round. Switzerland gained the upper hand and Riat already took the visitors to the lead with two goals.

Swiss goalkeeper Sandro Aeschlimann had to fight in the second installment only once, even though Finland was able to play superiority at the beginning of the installment.

Finland the goal account was opened right at the beginning of the third installment Harri Pesonen. Pesonen, who played on the edge of the number one chain, got the input from the other pier in the chain From Teemu Hartikainen behind the goal and certainly finished the reduction in 40.52.

The consolation of the contraction remained short-lived. Switzerland took the lead again with two goals in 44.17 when Christoph Bertschy and Anders Ambühl scattered Finland’s defense and Bertschy was able to finish the hit.

In the middle of the batch, the Lions’ number one chain struck again. This time Hartikainen finished the cross pass offered by Manninen in 49.01. Finland could not make any more hits, so the victory flowed from the Lions’ paws to Switzerland.

“The first installment was just fine. The second set was very weak and the third was hockey, how to play emotionally, in terms of movement and struggle, ”said the head coach. Jukka Jalonen after the match.

Jalonen refused to go behind the hard training because of the result.

“We haven’t practiced hard or too hard. Everyone else is training in the same way and others have the same number of games behind them. ”

The strongest race screens on Thursday were given by Finland’s number one chain. Manninen, Hartikainen and Pesonen performed strongly throughout the game.

“It was a bit of a wet couple. A good attempt to rise in the third installment, but not get to the levels, ”said Teemu Hartikainen.

Before the start of the home races, Finland will play two more games against the Czech Republic and Sweden. These matches will be played in Stockholm. Finland will play its first match at the World Championships on Friday, May 13, when Norway will face off in Tampere.

Hartikainen, one of the Olympic winners who played in KalPa early in his career, will only play on Sundays on Sundays. On Saturday, he will be in Kuopio celebrating other heroes, such as a skier IIvo Niskasenwith Olympic success.

“I am going to Kuopio. It had been arranged in advance. I go there and play Sunday’s game against Sweden. So much had been invested in those parties that it was great to go see it too. There will hardly be so many Olympic cults. It’s hard to get to the market with Iivo. ”

During Thursday Iltalehti reportsthat Patrik Laine not related to the Lions Home Race Crew. Laine confirmed the news to the magazine. Laine has not recovered from an injury that ended her NHL season shortly before the end of the regular season.