A security camera that constantly monitors the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano, which borders the states of Puebla and Morelos, in Mexico, captured some images that They opened the debate on social networks about the existence of UFOs.

In the video, more than a minute long, you can see a burst of lights that seem to come from the volcano. The experts explained what actually happened.

The images first show an object moving across the sky at high speed, then a light is observed and, later, a series of at least 18 objects with light that seem to come out of the volcano, in a straight line.

The comments on social networks did not wait, especially since the Popocatépetl volcano, also called Don Goyo, is a place associated with the sighting of unidentified objects.

The speed at which the flying objects moved gave rise to Internet users to ensure that the phenomenon was a visit from another planet.

However, from the Twitter account of Frontera Espacial, a medium specialized in news from the space and scientific sector, it became clear that there was a logical explanation for the phenomenon.

“What you see here It’s a Starlink satellite train.which appear to be objects coming out of the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico,” the post reads.

In addition, a series of images were shared from the account showing the trajectory of the aforementioned satellites, which coincides with the place where the objects were captured by the recordings.

“Just coincides with the passage of this train, visible low on the horizon but to the west-southwest, where @webcamsdemexico’s camera is pointing,” the trill assured.

Before @jaimemaussan1 take this event as “UFOs” or “UAPs” as they are now called, what you see here is a train of Starlink satellites that appear to be objects coming out of the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico 🛰️🌋 The passing of this train just coincides at 8:34-8:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/QFdhQOPvHR — Space Frontier (@FronteraSpacial) August 25, 2023

The activity of Popocatepetl

In the last hours, according to the report of Cenapred (National Center for Disaster Prevention), 25 exhalations were detected accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and sometimes slight amounts of ash.

For now, it is on yellow alert, in phase 2. According to the authorities, some smaller explosions can be expected during this phase, as well ash rains may occur mild to moderate.

The authorities make the recommendation to ignore the rumors and obtain information only through official channels.

