From: Carsten Huebner, Nicolas Heronymus, and Caspar Dohmen

Reiner Hoffmann: The former head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) has been chairman of the Council for Sustainable Development (RNE), which advises the federal government, since February 2023. © Political Moments/Imago

Reiner Hoffmann has been Chairman of the Council since February 2023. He takes stock in the interview.

The second UN summit on the 2030 Agenda with its 17 global sustainability goals, the SDGs, will take place in New York in September. But the half-time record is not good. The implementation is faltering. Caspar Dohmen, Carsten Hübner and Nicolas Heronymus spoke to Reiner Hoffmann, Chairman of the German Government’s Sustainability Council.

Mr. Hoffmann, what is your mid-term review?

The balance sheet is not only sobering, it is dramatic in some areas. But we have also had to deal with multiple crises in recent years. Especially as a result of the pandemic, hunger and poverty have again increased dramatically in many regions of the world. The global south was often left alone – with all the negative consequences.

Does that mean the 2030 Agenda has already failed?

No. Even if she hasn’t had a great impact on public perception so far, one shouldn’t underestimate what moves her behind the scenes. We have to rethink many areas in order to meet the enormous challenges – be it fighting poverty, the climate crisis or the loss of species. This is what the 17 SDGs stand for. You are ambitious. But at least it has been possible to initiate a more structured debate about the challenges and the strategies for solving them.

Would it have been better to limit yourself to a handful of goals?

Just ask on the street who knows the SDGs. The 2030 Agenda with its 17 goals is very complex even for people who have a certain affinity for the topic. Often there is also a lack of differentiation between the individual goals. The SDGs also encourage cherry picking. If one goal is doing better than the others, then you put that in the shop window – and just let the others fall down the back. However, I think that this will be kept in mind in the mid-term review and that an attempt will be made in New York to agree on a new implementation impetus for the agenda.

In your opinion, what would be the five central goals for realizing a global sustainability agenda?

A crucial goal is of course the fight against hunger and poverty. Also because that is one of the causes of flight and migration. If we want to get this under control, then the question of global distributive justice arises.

The second goal, and I don’t want to weight it, is combating the climate crisis. The issue of water, which is associated with this in many ways, has long been underestimated, but in turn has to do with the issues of poverty and hunger. Where the water supply is not working, people have to leave. Or they die. In my view, this is becoming a fundamental problem in many regions of the world. We are seeing sharp water crises even in France and Spain.

In my view, a third focus should be gender equality. This is particularly true in the Global South, where women play a crucial role in the informal sector. On the African continent, the informal economy accounts for 70 to 80 percent. There we see that if women are specifically encouraged, this leads to very positive developments in terms of the nutritional situation, the fight against hunger, but also the establishment of local companies and cooperatives. This has a positive effect on the whole community, as all analyzes and studies that we know about show.

I probably wouldn’t have mentioned the fourth point a year ago either, I openly admit that. But my new job as Chairman of the Sustainability Council has opened my eyes to this. I’m talking about species diversity and biodiversity and that if we continue as before, we will be depriving ourselves of our own livelihoods in the long term. Which brings us back to poverty and hunger.

My fifth goal would be an overarching theme, namely strengthening local authorities as places of good living and working. The municipalities, the cities and communities are extremely relevant for the quality of life – internationally, but also here in Germany. And sometimes it doesn’t look good at all.

What do you mean specifically?

It’s all about good prospects: sustainable public transport, the entire infrastructure area relating to energy supply and affordable housing, functioning health care and, of course, good schools and education. All this takes place in the municipalities. That’s where we have to start. Very practical, very real, in people’s everyday lives.

But this is not new.

That’s right. But it is not enough to just list the deficits. I’m an old student of Oskar Negt, who used to say in trade union education: “You don’t have to explain to people how crappy the situation is. They know that much better.” What interests people is: do they have concrete prospects for the future that are worth working for? And how do we get from A to B to C to reach A and B and C. It often happens on a small scale, but that’s the point.

The question remains how all this will be financed.

We actually have a huge funding problem. But the experience of the past decades shows that there is an abundance of money overall. Just often in the wrong place. Which brings us back to inequality. And at the end of the day, that can endanger democracy. Because most people have a keen sense that strong shoulders should also contribute more to the common good when in doubt. That is why for us in the Sustainability Council, social cohesion is also one of the three main areas of work that we have set ourselves. You really come up against political limits if the social question is not considered from the start.

Is there the political will for this?

Unfortunately, I don’t see that in the current coalition in Germany at the moment. And that also applies to many other states, which in my view are not tackling the distribution issue sufficiently. For example, the Federal Environment Agency pointed out years ago that we could save six to seven billion euros a year if we abolished all environmentally harmful subsidies such as company car privileges. That would open up a different approach to the debate. That’s why one of my first messages in the Sustainability Council was: We have a fulminating conflict over distribution. If we don’t address this distributional conflict, then we will fail.

You mean in the context of the global system debate?

Exactly. Will Western, value-based democracies succeed in overcoming the climate crisis with democratic processes and structures? Or do authoritarian, dictatorial systems like China prevail, which in case of doubt are more successful in combating climate change, but have nothing to do with human rights? These and other disputes have only just begun and are strongly influenced by social distribution conflicts. It’s very simple: In democracies, I need political majorities at the end of the day. And in order to win political majorities, I have to offer people a perspective.