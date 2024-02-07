On the stage of the Ariston Dargen D'Amico launches an appeal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestine. At Sanremo 2024 his words so as not to forget those who are suffering

Singer Dargen D'Amico launches an appeal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestine. After performing on the Sanremo 2024 stage, dressed in a suit full of plush toys, between Amadeus and Marco Mengoni, the Italian interpreter wanted to draw attention to what is happening in the world. In order not to forget, not to look the other way, because, as he claims, silence is a symptom of complicity.

After presenting “Where we dance” in Sanremo 2022, a song that has become a real hit, the singer appears again on the Ariston stage proposing his new song, High Wave. At the center of this story is the truly important and very current theme, migration.

After the performance, Dargen D'Amico wanted to dedicate the song to his cousin Marta. And then he decided to send a very important message. He has, in fact, launched a appeal for ceasefirein the war between Israel and Palestine which is worrying everyone.

Thank you for this opportunity to sing this song which I dedicate to my little cousin Marta who is now studying in Malta and has had this great fortune. Not all children are this lucky: in the Mediterranean Sea right now there are children under bombs, without water and food and our silence is our responsibility.

These are the words of Italian singerwho then added:

History, God, do not accept the silent scene: cease fire.

Jacopo Matteo Luca D'Amico, aka Dargen D'Amico, is on stage for the second time at the Sanremo Festival, two years after the great success of Dove si balla. Busier song this year, for the singer who doesn't give up performing with his characteristic sunglasses.

A song that talks about migration, as can be understood from some passages: