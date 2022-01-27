The game will arrive “when it is ready” this year, after 6 years of being in development.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 27, 2022, 22:29 1 comment

As promised a few weeks ago, we finally get our first look at the gameplay from UFL, the soccer game that seeks to dethrone eFootball and FIFA. Although it does not yet have a confirmed release date, the title will be available in 2022 after 6 years of remaining in development, and as a surprise, it was confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo as the star of this long-awaited installment.

The game will be available in 2022The trailer shows us what the game looks like inside the engine Unreal Enginebut also gave us brief glimpses of other elements, such as the options for personalization and the appearance of the players. The title will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5, and is already in its “last phase of development”.

