Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the contents of his telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. This is reported RIA News.

According to Zelensky, during the conversation, he and Biden discussed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and agreed on joint actions. Also during the conversation, the topic of financial support for Ukraine from the United States was touched upon, the Ukrainian leader noted.

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden did not expect to announce any concrete steps on the situation around Ukraine during a conversation with Zelensky. According to her, it’s more like a call to check the clock.