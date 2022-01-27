During today’s presentation UFLthe soccer game that aims to take FIFA 22 the most played football simulation throne in the world, has been announced the new ambassador: Cristiano Ronaldo.

We do not know where StrikerZ Inc. has found the funds not only to enlist Ronaldo, “present” in tonight’s live with a recorded video, but also to convince the other 4 ambassadors of the game: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Firmino and Kevin De Bruyne, but so be it. UFL will be released in 2022 and will slap the highest paid and most famous player in the world on the cover.

Alongside him, in addition to the aforementioned samples, there will be the licenses by West Ham United, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Mönchengladbach, AS Monaco, Beşiktaş JK, Celtic FC and Rangers. Maybe not the most popular teams in the world, but not even neighborhood teams. For these there are Hashtag United, a club born a few years ago on social media and grown out of all proportion all over the world.

From what little we have been able to see UFL will be a game in FUT style in which it will be possible to build and manage your own team, as well as challenge opponents from all over the world in a game that wants to be “fair” unlike the opponents.

The premises and the promises seem very good, but until the team does not lift the veil on their project, we cannot go too far. All we know is that the game is in the “final stages of development“and will arrive in 2022: what do you think?