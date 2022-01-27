Iván Sosa: live, talks about Egan and his plans for the season

Ivan Ramiro Sosa comes to the team Movistarprepares his first season with the new squad, after having been with Ineos.

Sosa, 24, has already made his debut of the year, taking part in one of the Malloca Trophy competitions.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: Germán, his father, talks about the first moments with his son)

The Cundinamarca rider talks to EL TIEMPO about his goals, the 2022 Giro d’Italia, and what is happening with his friend and former teammate at Ineos, Egan Bernal.

sports