UFL it is certainly one of the most curious titles of the year, not so much for its playful nature since it is a football simulator, but as an outsider he defies that fallen king of eFootball and the now undisputed empire of FIFA. Strikerz Inc. communicated via profile Twitter, that Big Rom Romelu Lukaku, Belgian-born footballer and currently the first striker of the Chelsea after the transfer in summer fromInter, is the new UFL ambassador.

The number 9 of the blues will join two other Premier players, the left-back of Manchester City Aleksandr Zinchenko and the best known Brazilian Roberto Firmino, false nueve of the Liverpool and the Brazilian national team, both unveiled during the autumn. The software house intends that his UFL is a game created specifically to test the skills of players, able to win only and exclusively with their skills and not thanks to a pay-to-win system. An old statement from the CEO, Eugen Nashilov, in fact, it immediately makes clear the will of the team, as well as probably launches a nice dig at EA that with its FIFA is doing damage on damage by enriching itself on the shoulders of poor players unaware of the system that runs behind FUT.

We are football fans and passionate gamers – we have been playing football video games for years and we know exactly what people want to see in a simulator. We want to reinvent football video games from the ground up, offering players around the world a revolutionary, exciting and fair to play experience.

Tensions are high as the Big Man steps up looking calm and collected. He takes a run-up and …

We proudly reveal Romelu Lukaku as the next #UFL Ambassador. Welcome aboard, Big Rom! Here’s a first look at him in #fairtoplay action. Stay tuned for more huge announcements! pic.twitter.com/yNYUegVZcs – UFL (@UFLgame) December 28, 2021

We also remind you that January 27 there will be the official presentation of the gameplay, so we just have to wait less than a month.