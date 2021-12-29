E.It’s like coffee beans. Spices develop most of their aromas when freshly ground. They also have a long shelf life in their whole form. Another advantage of a mill in the kitchen is that the cook himself determines the degree of shredding. Pepper mills are standard. Mills for long pepper, chilli or nutmeg are rarely found in the kitchen. Everyone has their right to exist.

It is likely that there is a Peugeot mill on the table. The French are market leaders, their Paris model is iconic. In the test, the Paris Nature ground for 56 euros. For the housing, Peugeot uses discarded pieces of wood and recycles them. The pepper mill works with a conical grinder made of hardened steel, which first coarsely cuts the grains and then grinds them. The Isen spice mill from Peugeot works in a similar way for 90 euros. It has a larger grinder and a slightly wider body to hold coarser spices. It is officially advertised as a specialist in long pepper, but it is also suitable for coriander, fennel, cloves or star anise. The “Ceramill Trend” mill from WMF, which you can get as a set of two for less than 40 euros with a little luck, is cheaper, and therefore in demand. Its body is made of plastic and glass. The grinder is made from ceramic, which is a popular alternative to steel.