United States.- The social networks broke out because of the scandal that is involved in the fighter of Mixed Martial Arts, Nate Diazfuture opponent of youtube video maker, jake paulafter being in a street brawl in which he left another subject unconscious.

Madness broke out in the street when the fighter UFC American was seen among those involved in the confrontation outside a bar in New Orleans. Apparently the other man wanted to play very cocky and decided to challenge the welterweight fighter.

Nate Diaz he was not intimidated and in a couple of seconds he knocked out the individual and it was obvious that the event would be filmed by another person who was on the public road where the street fight occurred. The video that lasts a maximum of 17 seconds shows how he ended up knocked out on the asphalt.

Nate Diaz he endured the boy’s grip who tried to get to his level, however he landed a knee to the stomach and applied a hold that ended up immobilizing him until he fell to the ground. Millions of users have reacted to the viral video, including Jake Paul himself.

He ‘youtuber’ who lost undefeated against Tommy Furytook advantage of the altercation that led his next adversary in a boxing match this weekend to teach your ‘followers’ how to defend themselves if they see a man who wants to harm them in the middle of the street.

For that he needed the support of his brother, Logan Paulrecent company fighter WWE for the virtual class that has received all kinds of reactions and further increases the expectations for what will be the fight on August 5 in the city of Dallas.