UFC continues its expansion process. On this occasion, through its president, Dana Whitewho has just joined the board of directors of Meta, the technology company that owns Facebook. At first, it may seem like a strange leap, but the relationships between White and Zuckerberg They come from a long time ago.

It is not unusual to see the founder of this social network at events UFC and on some occasions he has even closed an evening for himself. Likewise, we have seen the American practice MMA with many of the best athletes in the American major league, such as Israel Adesanya.

Regarding his new position, Dana White has highlighted that he is delighted to belong to Meta and that he has always been interested in this business environment. “I had never been interested in being part of a board of directors until I received the offer to join the board of Meta. “I’m a big believer that social media and AI are the future,” he said in an interview.





Dana White lands in the company Zuckerberg to contribute his experience in brand building, as he has done with the UFC, which has gone from being a minority American league to expanding throughout the world. In White’s own words: “There’s nothing I love more than building brands, and I’m looking forward to helping take Meta to the next level”.

Be that as it may, we must not forget that this decision is accompanied by the Donald Trump’s victory in the last elections Americans, who is a close friend of Dana White himself. Since Trump won those elections, Mark Zuckerberg has become increasingly closer to the new president.