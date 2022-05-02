The Chivas team finished the season in the best way, closing with 4 consecutive wins at the hands of its new and brand new technical director Ricardo Cadena who managed to wake up Chivas and qualify them in sixth place, with 26 points only by difference of goals is that the herd was not enough to be in the league directly.
But it seems that some players over-celebrated, and according to Diario Récord, Cristian Calderón is once again in the eye of the hurricane since he organized the party and even ended up singing of happiness, in a story uploaded by the group “Los lost from Sinaloa” you can see Cristian Calderón singing a song with them.
Later, Cristian’s partner in an Instagram story explained that it was their wedding, that they deserved to be happy and enjoy themselves, and also added that everyone has a private life and has rights that being a public figure does not change anything.
This is not the first time that Cristian Calderón has been involved in a party theme, because in February 2020, the player went to the Ameca fair, Jalisco in the midst of a pandemic, where a photo was also filtered in which go on stage, singing along with the Unforgettable Agua de la Llave Band.
