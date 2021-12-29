The new episode of UeD is full of news. Christmas is approaching and there seems to be a great desire for serenity in the air. Even enemies can become friends when the holidays cheer the soul. The dating show airing today on Channel 5 saw a Tina Cipollari in the role of councilor. Nothing different from the usual, were it not for the strange alliance.

Source UeD study

In fact, the columnist dispenses advice, as a good friend would do, to her bitterest enemy: Gemma Galgani. All this happens during the episode of Men and Women, broadcast on Canale 5. At the studio center there is Tina Cipollari, sitting on the red chair, alongside Gemma Galgani, who tells the story of the exterior and the dinner that took place with Leonardo.

The lady trusts that she feels a certain embarrassment, given that the man is extremely reserved and very closed. In fact, they did not continue their evening at house of the Turin lady, because it was held back by Leonardo’s attitude. Galgani is worried. The reserved and shy character inhibits the lady. She feels restrained and is unable to express her wishes.

Source UeD study

Maria De Filippi informs Gemma that there is a new one Knight and makes her believe it is came to woo Tina. But after a brief moment of amazement, it is explained to the lady that the man has actually come to woo her. The new suitor is called Stefano. Tina throws countless digs as usual. But this time there seems to be complicity between the two.

Obviously, nothing rooted nor profound. A small and brief goliardic moment. Gemma decides to keep Stefano and to grant the man an outsider in his company, despite Leonardo’s complaints. The latter in fact finds the lady’s decision a genuine lack of respect for her. We just have to wait for the course of events in the next episodes, which will come on time after the Christmas holidays.