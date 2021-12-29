By the end of December, the average daily number of loaded oil and petrol tanks abandoned on the Russian Railways network reached nine thousand and continues to grow. This is 2.4 times more than at the end of 2020, as well as a five-year record. RBK with reference to sources.

In total, on December 27, 1125 trains were abandoned on the Russian Railways network – almost 79 thousand cars with all cargo. One of the reasons for this is the indexation of freight tariffs by Russian Railways by 6.8 percent from 2022. “There is a large volume of cargo presentation for the purpose of export until January 1. At the same time, Russian Railways have already fulfilled the loading plan for 2021, ”said Alexei Druzhinin, Executive Director of the Union of Railway Transport Operators of Russia.

For example, Transoil, one of the largest railway operators for the transportation of oil cargo, has more than three thousand tank cars without traffic. Some of them stand near Komsomolsk-on-Amur for several days at a temperature of minus 45 degrees.

Moreover, each tank car with frozen cargo is the cause of freezing of other cars going to unload. This situation has arisen due to the end of river navigation, worsening weather conditions, increased demand for coal, higher prices for oil and oil products. Downtime also occurs due to a shortage of locomotives and many hours of delays in unloading at ports. The latter arise due to cold weather.

For example, fuel oil “dubs” at subzero temperatures. As a result, in some terminals, the unloading of a fuel oil tank at a standard of ten hours takes up to 70 hours.

Earlier it became known that the export of timber from Russia by rail collapsed by almost 37 percent. This happened due to the closure of border crossings in China for non-containerized cargo and preparations for a ban on the export of untreated timber.