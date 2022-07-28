That is why the rider will resume part of the program in the new season

UeD’s 2021/2022 season has ended, leaving a void in the long summer days of many viewers. Obviously, programming will resume a September as usual.

There are many who do they are already asking who will be the protagonists of the next season of the dating show. There are many rumors that persistently continue to circulate on the web about the various protagonists of the over and classic throne.

On the second there is no great news, while on the first the gossip goes crazy. Among the rumors that insinuate the alleged absence of Gemma Galgani and the hypotheses on the events of Ida and Riccardoa piece of news appears regarding another much appreciated character of the throne over.

The knight of the male parterre of the throne over had arrived in the program to woo Ida Platano, do you understand who we are talking about? Of Marcello Messinawhich unfortunately failed to conquer the heart of the beautiful Brescia area.

Marcello, however, after some time had managed to go on and had decided to abandon the program. The knight, in fact, had met a woman named Viviana, with whom he had fallen in love. The meeting had taken place outside the studies of the program and the man for fairness he preferred to leave his place in the male parterre.

It seems, however, that their love story came to an end not long ago and that the knight is single again. This would obviously open the way for a probable return to the studio of the former knight. Marcello may want to decide to return to the dating show to finally find the right woman for him.

To think in this way are the editors of the gossip page Men and Women Classico and Over, on which you can read: “Marcello could return to the parterre over (perhaps in September or during the next edition)”. Obviously, these are still mere indiscretions, but the public would certainly be happy to see Marcello on TV again.