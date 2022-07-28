It seems like yesterday when Sony said that he Playstation 5 would not support monitors 1440p for a variety of reasons, however, it now seems to correct the way and addresses the needs of several players who requested this feature.

worth noting that this feature was already available on Xbox Series X and S since its inception and that Sony took a long time to add. Now, why do we know that this feature is a reality? Some members of the firmware test channel are already testing it.

Players will already be able to choose the 1440p option in a future update. Image: Digital Foundry

According to the available information, games that have the native resolution will be rendered at 1440p, while 4K will have better anti-aliasing.. If that wasn’t enough, there will also be support for 120Hz with or without HDR.

In much more graphical and user experience matters, in the not too distant future we will have something called gamelists that work as folders where users can accommodate up to 100 games.

There are also other improvements related to detecting stereo audio, 3D, seeing a friend’s screen and notifications to join a friend’s game. It only remains to be seen when these features will be available.

We also recommend: PlayStation gives us a look at how PS VR2 works

What is 1440p and how does it work with Playstation 5 games?

The famous 1440p is a resolution that is used in many gaming monitors that may not be 4K, but exceed HD and, incidentally, bring the characteristic of offering good speed in their refresh rate.

If there is a slight difference in pixels between Full HD and 1440p.

Also, it will be interesting to see which games of Playstation 5 They begin to offer this resolution, surely the titles that have been on sale for more than a year will receive some kind of patch and the new ones, depending on the developer, will offer the native option.

Let’s hope that this feature meets the wishes of the players and that the games do not stop looking good. Do you have a monitor with these characteristics? Be sure to tell us in the comments. We are also waiting for you at our social networks or in Discord.