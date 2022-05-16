The program conducted by Maria De Filippi broadcast on channel five, UeD, continues to conquer viewers. By now the afternoon appointment has entered by right among the most programs loved by viewerswho can no longer help but follow the captivating stories of dames and knights.

The return to the studio of Riccardo Guarnieri has undoubtedly turned the spotlight on the new aspects. The balance has inevitably changed, also because it is present in the female parterre the former flame of the knight: Ida Platano.

The two immediately had a very long confrontation and the woman, at first, confessed that she could not feel friendship for Guarnieri, given their previous relationship and the feelings she still feels for him. There plane tree however, he also trusts wanting to put a stone on it to what was their story.

This is the decision that led the lady to continue the acquaintance with the knight Marco. Guarnieri, in the meantime, undertakes an acquaintance with Gloria, which is however soon terminated by the knight of UeD, to start a new acquaintance.

Ida, however, intervenes and says she is disappointed by Riccardo, because he no longer greets her. The knight’s response leaves everyone stunned. In fact, the latter explains that he has removed the greeting to his ex to avoid that their relationship is misunderstood.

But soon after comes another contradiction on the part of man. When he starts the song ‘Make noise’ in the studio, Riccardo bursts into tears and leaves the studio.

To follow him behind the scenes is Ida and, when the two return, he explains that he was excited since the song was the soundtrack of the marriage proposal made by him to Platano. At that point Maria De Filippi pushes the two to dance together and the song ends while they are tight in an embrace.