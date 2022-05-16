In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the future of the Alfa Romeo and in particular of two models, Giulia and Stelvio. Biscione CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has argued that there will be a second generation for both cars, with the Arese carmaker not seeming willing to squander the efforts made in recent years. If there was talk of a small revolution for the sedan, with the possibility of an evolution in crossover and SUV coupé styleAlfa Romeo Stelvio should instead maintain the current setting, with the second generation of the brand’s first high-wheeled model that will still benefit from some changes.

First of all, the new Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform, one of the shared architectures within the Stellantis group. The choice will not in fact lead to particular differences in terms of driving dynamics, with the integration of the Giorgio which will make it possible to bring the peculiarities that have distinguished the SUV since its launch on the new basis. The new platform will still allow for more massive electrification, with the possibility of having a 100% electric version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio since launch. Alongside the innovations under the hood, there will also be an important technological upgrade, with a digital dashboard and a series of services in line with the premium offer that the brand intends to offer its customers.

From the point of view of design then there should be no particular upheavals, with the second generation of Stelvio that would follow the language proposed on the car that debuted in 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. However, it is possible that Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos wants to give his own touch to the evolution of the SUV, with some distinctive traits that can underline the development of the model. The objective will then be to give an even more pronounced personality to Alfa Romeo Stelvio, so that a stylistic overlap is not created with the future E-segment SUV that will arrive in 2027.