The gossip columns, in these last hours, speak of nothing else. The unusual choice made a few hours ago at UeD by Andrea Nicole makes a sensation. The stone of the scandal is obviously the secret meeting with the suitor Ciprian. During the episode of UeD broadcast on December 16, on Canale 5 we witnessed an event that had never happened in the dating show.

Source UeD study

The unexpected declarations of the tronista Andrea Nicole regarding his last meeting with Ciprian in the dark about the editorial staff are an absolute novelty. The story raises controversy in the study, sparking strong reactions from the authors and commentators, as well as from the hostess herself Maria De Filippi. An undisputed protagonist behind the scenes of UeD is without a shadow of a doubt Raffaella Mennoia, reached by the microphones of the magazine ‘Oggi’.

On the pages of the newspaper, the author of the dating show spoke about what happened: “The purpose of Men and Women is to form couples and make Cupid honor his role by making people fall in love. In this specific case I would say that the program has fulfilled its task since love broke out between the two boys “.

But the statement does not end there, Rffaella is keen to underline the importance of everyone’s work and above all of respecting the rules: “Having said that, if you participate in a program like ours, you cannot proceed in total anarchy, contravening the rules imposed by the format. The public and the network have cried betrayal because a tronista, regardless of his sex and sexuality, makes a sort of implicit pact of honesty and transparency with those who participate in his path “.

Then he concludes by saying: “So, rightly so, respect is expected. And respect and truth are inseparable“. Having said that, however, there is also a caress for these young and in love boys: “I understood. I sensed the frailties, the fears of Andrea Nicole. I cannot fail to take into account the path full of obstacles and full of suffering that he had to face, fight and try to overcome. He could simply warn us of what had happened and no fuss would have exploded ”.