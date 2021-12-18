Every December 18, since 2000, the world commemorates International Migrants Day, declared by the UN. More than 281 million people are immigrants on the planet, about 4% of the world’s population, according to the latest studies by the organization published in 2020. Currently, natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated displacement outside the borders of origin, a situation that was already increasing due to economic crises and armed conflicts.

The Covid-19 pandemic made the discrimination and deprivation of rights of migrants even more visible in different countries, highlighted the United Nations (UN).

The latest studies by the organization and published in December 2020 quantified the number of people as immigrants on the planet at 281 million, which shows that the figure is even higher today.

40% of them come from Asia, mainly from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, the Philippines and China.

1 in 30 people on the planet is an immigrant, highlights the International Organization for Migration.

And with the health crisis that has hit the entire planet for nearly two years, the UN underlines that many of them lost their resources and were deprived of fundamental rights such as housing, medical care and education.

“It has never been as urgent as today to demonstrate solidarity with migrants,” indicates a message from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, published on December 18, within the framework of International Migrants Day.

“They continue to be subject to widespread stigmatization, inequalities, xenophobia and racism, and migrant women and girls are at higher risk of gender-based violence and have fewer support resources. With the closing of the borders, many migrants have been stranded without income or housing, unable to return home, away from their family, and with an uncertain future ”, he adds.

Given the vulnerability, dozens have been victims of crimes such as fraud or human trafficking. Therefore, the call of the United Nations to governments is to protect them and promote a dignified and egalitarian system independent of nationalities.

“Harnessing the potential of human mobility”

Despite the difficulties and challenges that remain, Guterres also highlights that the pandemic has served to demonstrate the enrichment and great contributions that some sectors of migrants give to society, from their education and work. This is the case of dozens of them who are part of the scientific and health personnel and who have been essential to fight against the current crisis.

For this reason, “harnessing the potential of human mobility” is the motto that the organization highlights in its 2021 report.

“Migrants contribute their knowledge, networks and skills to build stronger and more resilient communities. The global social and economic landscape can be shaped through impactful decisions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by global mobility and people on the move.

According to the World Immigration Report 2022, the countries that receive the most migrants are: the United States, with 50.6 million people, Germany, with 16 million, Saudi Arabia with 13.5 million, Russia, with 11.6 million, United Kingdom 9.36 million, in the United Arab Emirates there are 8.72 million, in France, 8.52 million, Canada has 8.5 million, Australia with 7.69 million and Spain with 6.84 million.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the specific UN body dedicated to helping expatriates around the world emerged 70 years ago from the large number of Europeans displaced by World War II.

Today the conflicts and challenges are different, but the situation has not disappeared, so the UN calls for humane management that benefits everyone, including the communities of origin, transit and destination.