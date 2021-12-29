Covid infections are flying among health workers, which in a month – from November 28 to December 28 – increased by 177%. A slowed growth, however, from the third dose, judging by the 222% increase in the general population that received the booster to a much lesser extent. This is indicated by the data processed by the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi), for Adnkronos Health, based on the surveys of integrated Covid surveillance in Italy by the Higher Institute of Health.