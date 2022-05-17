The UeD throne over continues to be loaded with twists and turns and never ceases to intrigue the public. Currently, the events more interesting revolve around Ida Platano.

The historic lady of the female parterre received from the studies of the program a surprise sweet and bitter at the same time: her ex, Riccardo Guarnieri, is back in the studio looking for a soul mate. This seems to have awakened something in the lady, who perhaps still has feelings for the knight.

All this has unleashed a shower of criticism on the lady who, currently, is in the eye of the storm. Recently, Armando Incarnato spoke about Idaalso historic presence of the male parterre of the UeD over throne.

It is known to viewers that Armando is particularly fond of to the Platano. What is not yet clear is whether this affection is only in a friendly sense or there is something more. Some believe that the two are secretly togetherwhile others are convinced that it is the Neapolitan knight who feels something more than friendship.

Armandoin any case, always categorically denied this voice, even claiming to not even have the lady’s phone number. But what is the truth? Incarnato himself finally revealed this secret, in an interview with the official magazine of the dating show.

These are the words of the knight: “Ida is a friend of mine, I don’t like people who, in order to reach a goal, don’t take into account what, in my opinion, has more value in the world, that is the sensitivity of others and the good faith of those in front of you”.

Obviously, Armando did not miss the opportunity to have his say about the relationship between Riccardo Guarnieri and Ida: “I don’t think Riccardo will ever come back with Ida, and that’s why I don’t like her attitude: it’s as if selfishly she wants to be told that she still loves him and then reminds her that he only wants her as a friend”.