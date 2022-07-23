It is rumored that a well-known Tiktoker will take part in the program in the next edition as a throne

The UeD studio presents every year new characters who, in one way or another, manage to enter the hearts of viewers by winning their affection. Usually it is about ordinary people And unknown to the public of the small screen, but this is not always the case.

In many cases, in fact, the hostess Maria De Filippi invites in the study of her dating show faces already relatively known by the fans. Just think of the former Temptation Island temptators who occupied the red throne, or the former Amici dancer Sabrina Ghio, but also the former television and non-television characters who participated in the program.

Apparently, the production of the program has begun to broaden the views, looking for possible new guests also on social networks. And according to the latest rumors, it seems that this idea has completely hit the mark: it seems that a character will soon arrive on the program very well known on social networksespecially on Tiktok.

It is about Andrea Fratino which, previously, he had already done an apparition on the small screen. The Tiktoker in fact had participated in La Caserma, on Rai Due. Of course, this is certainly not the only reason Andrea is known.

The boy, in fact, boasts over a million followers on Instagram. Apparently, though, the boy would have refused this offer and he himself revealed it during an interview with the microphones of RDS Next.

This the statement issued from the tiktoker: “My dream from an early age, around the age of 14 to 15, was to end up in UeD. Then in reality, having this visibility several times, I was called by the editorial staff. I have the messages, e-mails, they even called me on the phone to go there. I said no”.

“Because in my opinion it is no longer the showcase it used to be. There is first men and women apart from that it was different. There was a classic throne and a throne over. Now they are all together. The music has changed I cannot go to Men and Women if there is no “turu tu”. And then, honestly, I was little and I didn’t understand what it meant to go to a program to find the love of my life ”.