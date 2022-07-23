Western countries have begun a new stage in preparing public opinion for the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. So says the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, who substantiated his position on July 23 in the Telegram channel.

Kiva said that the American and European media began to increasingly express concern about the state of health of the Ukrainian leader. According to him, such rhetoric suggests that they want to eliminate Zelensky.

“If Americans are publicly worried and worried, it means that a decision has been made to merge,” the former parliamentarian concluded.

The day before, Kiva said that the President of Ukraine instructed the Naftogaz company to create a plan to steal Russian gas from transit pipelines. According to the former deputy, at present Ukrainian gas storage facilities are half full, the reserves are not enough for the heating season, so “the decision was made to steal”.

On July 21, the press secretary of the Ukrainian leader, Sergei Nikiforov, denied the information that Volodymyr Zelensky was allegedly in intensive care in a serious condition. The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine reported that information about the health problems of the Ukrainian leader is a fake. False data was spread by hackers who attacked TAVR Media radio stations: Hit FM, Radio ROKS, KISS FM, Radio RELAX, Melodiya FM, Nashe Radio, Radio JAZZ, Classic Radio and Radio Bayraktar.

Earlier, in March, data about the possible departure of Zelensky from Kyiv repeatedly appeared on the Web. According to Kiva, Zelensky was urgently evacuated to Poland. He also added that the head of state would now “give orders” from a neighboring country.

On March 5, Zelensky himself denied the information that he had fled Kyiv. He posted a video from the president’s office and assured that he was at his workplace.

Later, on March 9, Zelensky emphasized that his family had not left the country since the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. He gave such an answer to the journalist’s statement that many Ukrainian husbands send their wives and children to the West.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting military operations in the territories of the DPR and LPR, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

