The Friulians beat Feralpi Salò 2-1 (decisive Deulofeu), the Sardinians beat Perugia 3-2 (Viola’s masterpiece)

Cagliari scores immediately, gets overtaken but then wins 3-2 with a masterpiece by Viola. Udinese, on the other hand, passes the turn thanks to Success and the usual Deulofeu. The first two matches of the 2022/2023 Italian Cup end with the successes of the teams of Liverani (3-2 against Perugia) and Sottil (2-1 with Feralpisalò), making their debut on their respective benches. Altare, Melchiorri, Di Serio and Lapadula also score at the Unipol Arena. Siligardi is exalted against the bianconeri, but his goal is not enough for Feralpisalò. In the evening Lecce and Sampdoria will also take the field, both playing at home. The Giallorossi host the Cittadella, for the Sampdoria there is the test-Reggina to overcome.

Cagliari 3-2 Perugia – The rossoblùs start off on the right foot and take the lead in the second minute with a shot from Altare from Viola’s corner. Liverani’s formation is dangerous in the first half hour and nearly doubling with Pavoletti and Luvumbo. Immediately after Melchiorri is unleashed: Goldaniga cannot stop him, the former on duty signs the 1-1 and then tries again with a gore. In the second half, the Sardinians insert Zappa and Lapadula in place of Di Pardo and Pereiro, but in the 69th minute it is Perugia who take the lead with a goal from Di Serio, who has entered the field for two minutes. The counter-comeback of the hosts is signed by Lapadula and Viola. The Peru striker equalized the score from the spot, then a cross from Melchiorri and a shot from Di Serio made Cagliari tremble. Viola closes the accounts, making the 3-2 directly from a free kick in the 89th minute. See also F1 | Qualifying revolution in two 2023 GPs with fewer tires

udinese-feralpisalò 2-1 – The Juventus 3-5-2 is still effective, despite Sottil relying on four new additions: in defense they are Ebosse and Bijol, in midfield there is room for Lovric and Masina. Already in the first 10 ‘, the couple Success-Deulofeu is exalted. The 1-0 goal arrives at 10 ‘: Success dribbles everyone in the penalty area, then ends up on the ground and wins a penalty converted by the Spaniard. Feralpisalò tries to respond with Siligardi and Cernigoi, who scores a goal canceled for offside. Udinese doubles in the 56th minute, with Success supporting the net closing the excellent counterattack of his. The guests are excited in the final, but do not go beyond 2-1: in the 67th minute Siligardi scores with a splendid left-footed player, then Cernigoi wastes two chances.

5 August – 20:21

