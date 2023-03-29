Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 9:01 p.m.





Finally Miguel Linares, sports director of UCAM, has had no choice but to give in and will dismiss Jorge Romero, a coach who came to the university team after matchday 5 to fill the position of a Molo who barely had time to start the season. But the blue box has not improved enough during the last 22 days to be a clear candidate for promotion.

In fact, although UCAM is fifth with 40 points, it is close to Recreativo Granada, Mar Menor and San Roque de Lepe and it also emits bad feelings after six consecutive weeks in which it has not been able to go beyond a draw and in which the Recreativo and Yeclano, second and third respectively, have taken too much advantage of a team that with Romero has added 35 points out of 66 possible. And that after forming a powerful squad for the Second Federation, it was reinforced in the winter market with higher-class footballers.

Romero will be history starting this Wednesday at a UCAM that has already chosen its new coach. This is Víctor Cea, a 38-year-old coach born in San Sebastián de los Reyes who lived his last experience on the bench at Talavera de Primera Federación, a club in which he won 8 out of 30 games and drew another 8. He also went through the Adarve, Cultural Leonesa and Melilla.