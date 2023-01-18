What will be the news that will come from the stars today, Thursday 19 January 2023? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Thursday 19 January 2023

Crooked moon and tension at home, this is how this new month will begin. You don’t have to complain though, the feelings remain beautiful despite some small quarrels and singles will be able to count on one promising Venus!

Horoscope Taurus Thursday 19 January 2023

The debut is beautiful and you can finally declare yourself to your partner and plan the wedding. Leave work issues aside, at least for this weekend, love and enjoy the happiness!

Gemini horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

You could happily exaggerate in talking, eating and having fun with your family. While you may be fine, you may come to a point where your experience of family life conflicts with cultural expectations of what a family should be like, and you may feel that yours should be more traditional.

Horoscope Cancer Thursday 19 January 2023

Hanging out with friends is addictive to you, and you are generally perceived positively in these interactions. However, your energy reserve is not infinite. You may need to rest after an online happy hour or a remote meeting.

Leo horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Today you will be able to do progress on financial matters that seemed daunting before, because what has been holding you back up to now has finally been unlocked. You might be tempted to brag about what you’re making on certain financial deals.

Virgo horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

You can really do great things if you focus on the component today financial some family matters. You may find that you have more assets than you expected, although it will be good to double check before making any purchases.

Libra horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Friends of Weight scalea period of changes positive. There moon in the sign he will give power and vitality and you will be able to manage all relationships in the best possible way. The love will enjoy these benefits and the emotions you will feel during this period will be really strong. Special relationships with Libra and Libra. At work, take advantage of this good period to reflect on the future and to design new what’s this.

Scorpio horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

The stars help you channel strength and energy into your professional endeavors, as well as look good. Don’t let the luck of the moment drag you in promises for the future that you may not be able to keep.

Sagittarius horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Expensive Sagittariustoday you will have an astral picture to do envy! Excellent location of the stars for you dear friends. The love he will live unforgettable moments and there will even be those who do will fall madly in love. Try to open up to new things… you won’t regret it. You could redeem an old wrong suffered probably concerning the ball working or familiar.

Capricorn horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Today you will be pretty weighted in the things you say, however, the more you talk about what matters to you, the more you will become aware of the distance between the qualities you value – such as kindness or security – and a certain philosophy you have.

Aquarius horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

You may connect with a group of people who are in harmony with the philosophy that guides your life. The only problem will be, once you’ve satisfied the “serious” side of your intellectual life, you’ll realize that you also need light-hearted entertainment.

Pisces Horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Friends of the Fishyou are nervous, agitated and argumentative. But this time it won’t be up to you. there is someone who is trying with all his strength to annoy you and you fall into the trap. Keep the calm and don’t accept provocations from anyone, much less from those who say they love you. As if that weren’t enough there will be to deal with expenses and the period is not really the best as far as money is concerned. Exit and distract yourself.