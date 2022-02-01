Sinaloa.- Applying the health protocols duly established, the students of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) they returned this Monday to the classrooms to resume the face-to-face classes, both at the upper level and upper secondary level.

The Rector, Dr. Jesús Madueña Molina, toured some high schools and Ciudad Universitaria Culiacán to supervise the reincorporation of students, teachers, and administrative staff at the start of the second semester of this School Year and verify that the Health Committees in each unit academic maintain their work for the care of those who enter.

The university leader greeted the students, and in a brief talk asked them to continue taking care of themselves even when they already have their complete vaccination against Covid-19.

The students stated that they felt good with this face-to-face return, with the care and protocols that are followed in each school and faculty, they feel safe and without fear of contagion, they also believed that it was already necessary to attend in this modality since they learn more than from virtual way.

The teachers also agreed that they felt good when giving classes in the classroom and not through a screen, since knowledge is better acquired in interaction with students, they also pointed out that, following all the care measures, there is no reason fear of contagion.

At this start of the new semester, the administrative staff of the University has also been an important part, since they collaborate with the Health Committees so that the sanitary measures are applied correctly.

In all academic units there are gel dispensers at their entrances and thermometers for taking temperatures, spaces are sanitized, there are indications of the use of mandatory face masks to enter, among other instructions.

In the Faculty of Accounting and Administration (FCA), fifth-grade student Grecia María López Castro highlighted the measures for entering her campus, as well as the sanitization of spaces.

“It makes me go back to school for sure (…) I feel that we learn more when it is face-to-face and it is more feasible to get a good grade, I think it is better to come, you learn more, you also know the teachers and they know you, and there is a certain coexistence with your companions”, he opined.

The student Luis Antonio Unzueta Cázares, also from the FCA, considered that the school is concerned about the health of the students, he said he was happy that everything is gradually returning to normality and asked those young people who are still not convinced to go to the classroom to lose their fear.

Teacher Cinthya Marina Urías Barrera, from the School of Dentistry, indicated that it was necessary to return in a controlled manner to seek the best learning, even serving patients in the Clinic, so she invited young people to get vaccinated if they don’t they have already done so and follow the protective measures to be safely in the classroom.

Pablo Méndez Flores, a worker in the Construction and Maintenance area, stated that he feels protected by his vaccinations and if the students are also vaccinated and follow due care, confidence in this face-to-face return will be greater.