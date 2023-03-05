New Lion. The Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) suspended the nine involved in a “hazing” in which Juan Manuel Rodriguez Gonzalez, student of the institution, was sexually abused.

The institution reported that the students involved will be suspended for one year of their academic rights, while the participating alumni and administrative staff will receive a three-year suspension of their academic and administrative rights.

Besides, the UANL confirmed that the nine people involved may not be part of the institution’s academic or administrative staff under any circumstances.

Despite the administrative sanctions, there is currently no criminal action against those involved.

In a video, the young man demanded that the university authorities,l Government of Nuevo León and the Prosecutor’s Office state to act against those responsible, stating that there is no progress in the investigations of their case.

The UANL and the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the existence of a criminal complaint, but the reason why the case remains without progress has not been reported.

Juan Manuel Rodríguez González reported that due to his love of music, he joined the Tuna group at the Faculty, but after the first gig he was the victim of abuse as part of an alleged hazing.

Those responsible took him to a place called a cubicle, and then transferred him to the bathtub, where he was abused.

In the video, the young man requested that the administrative record 02/2020 and the folder number 014966 / 2022 be reviewed and the reason why the administrative Alonso Martínez Arrieta did not give a view to the public prosecutor’s office upon learning of the crime of which he was investigated. victim. He also called for steps to be taken to prevent future cases of abuse at the institution.