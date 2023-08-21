Spain became women’s World Cup champion for the first time in its history by beating England in the grand final after a goal by Olga Carmona.

The title of Spain generated madness and it was so much that, even the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, gave the player Jenni Hermoso a kiss, who was surprised by the leader once received the champion’s medal.

While Rubiales’s kiss to Hermoso goes around the world and in turn generates controversy due to the daring of the leader, the player spoke at the moment she lived and made it clear that she did not like it.



“Eh, but I didn’t like it”, Jenni Hermoso said between laughs through a video call that she was taking in the dressing room.

Salma Paralluelo, another of the figures of the Selection, also showed on her social networks the back room of the celebration, in which Hermoso and Rubiales are seen together.

Jokingly, the leader went to the campus. “They have called us from Ibiza. And the wedding of Jenni and Luis Rubiales will be held there, ”he said, amid the laughter of the players.

Jenni Hermoso’s official position on the kiss

The Efe agency collects some statements by Hermoso, sent by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in which he refers to the highly criticized Rubiales kiss.

“It has been a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives”, said the player. “The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been excellent and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude,” she added.

“You can not go around a gesture of friendship and gratitude. We have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important, ”she insisted.

