The colleges and scientific centers at the UAE University are participating this year in more than 70 events and competitions, to celebrate the month of innovation and the events of “UAE Innovates 2022”, with the aim of keeping pace with government efforts aimed at establishing a culture of innovation among members of society in general, and enhancing community participation in creating future experiences and initiatives. It is employed to support the directions of the UAE over the next fifty years.

The Acting Rector of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Buraiki, said: “We have launched many programs, initiatives and competitions that contribute to promoting a culture of innovation among university students and employees, and help them transform their creative ideas and aspirations into reality, especially in the field of sustainable development.”

He added that the university’s first activities began with a series of innovation lectures in Earth sciences on January 31. The Innovation Month 2022 program, which will continue at the UAE University until February 28, includes many competitions on innovative applications.



