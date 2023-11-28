The United Arab Emirates University announced its initiatives and activities related to climate change within its map to “COP28” and beyond (2023-2026), during its participation in the “COP28” Conference of the Parties, which the country is hosting during the period from November 30 to next December 12 in Expo City. Dubai.

Professor Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research at the UAE University, said that the university believes in the pivotal role that education plays in confronting the repercussions of the climate crisis, by focusing on specialized scientific research, innovation and youth empowerment, in addition to launching initiatives, events and activities related to the environment and work. climate change, and establishing local and global partnerships. The university’s strategy and vision will support local and global efforts in achieving sustainable development goals, in line with the country’s trends in consolidating a distinguished legacy for the post-COP28 era.

He stressed that building culture and environmental awareness and establishing a generation that understands the importance of the concept of sustainability in various fields and aspects of life is considered one of the most important and prominent axes on which the national strategic plans in the UAE focus, aiming to confront climate change. Therefore, one of the university’s initiatives during “COP28” will be defining the phase Early childhood impact on climate change, and a research program for empowering African women to achieve agricultural sustainability will also be launched, in cooperation with a number of partners.

He added that the university’s participation will include a presentation of the results of the study “Water Security Under Conditions of Climate Change in the UAE,” which was the result of cooperation between the UAE University and the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, the launch of the UAE University’s climate tracking application “Awareness and Control of Habits,” and the organization of a climate forum in cooperation. With Seoul National University in South Korea.

He explained that the UAE University’s participation in “COP28” will be filled with many seminars, lectures and workshops in partnership and cooperation with a number of strategic partners and regional and global universities, which includes a workshop on reducing food waste and climate action, and a symposium from the UAE University – Monash University in Australia on energy. Renewable, a workshop on mapping the region for potential groundwater in Africa and the Middle East, and a symposium on the impact of climate change on coastal areas and shallow marine environments in the Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, and a “Khadmat” company workshop on best practices for achieving sustainability in UAE University, Green Finance Symposium, and the impact of cultural indicators on shaping comprehensive, dynamic and sustainable cities, in cooperation with the Singapore Management University.

It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates University, since its launch of the roadmap to COP28 and beyond last June, has been able to organize 15 events, in cooperation with strategic partners, during the period from January to November 2023.

There are also many initiatives and events that will be launched after “COP28”, to continue the efforts aimed at supporting the country’s efforts locally and globally in establishing a comprehensive scientific and educational system to combat the repercussions of climate change and achieve sustainability, to ensure a better future for current and future generations.