The special coordinator of the UN for the peace process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, denounced this Tuesday that “the situation in Gaza continues to be catastrophic” despite the entry of humanitarian aid thanks to the truce reached by the Israeli Government and the political arm of the Islamist group Hamas.

“The situation humanitarian in Gaza remains catastrophic and requires the urgent entry of aid and additional supplies in a fluid, predictable and continuous manner to alleviate the unbearable suffering of the Palestinians of Gaza,” says a statement released by Winnesland.

The coordinator of the peace process in the region, however, showed his “satisfaction” with the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which he described as “an important humanitarian advance, especially for civilians who have been living in agony, under weapons or bombardments.”

Israeli soldiers on the border with the Gaza Strip.

In his message, Winnesland reiterated the need for Hamas releases all hostages held in Gazaand insisted on the call made by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for the implementation of a ceasefire.

Hamas and Israel agreed to a four-day truce that began on Friday and was extended yesterday for two more days, which has allowed the release of 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners, as well as the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

EFE

