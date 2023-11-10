UAE universities are preparing to participate in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held on November 30 and continue until December 12 in Expo City Dubai, by launching initiatives, research efforts and community activities to enhance community awareness of the importance of climate issues, and motivate students to present their innovative ideas and initiatives in The field of environment and sustainability, to contribute to finding solutions to challenges related to climate change.

In detail, the UAE University confirmed that it is a major part and an important strategic partner in achieving the national strategic directions and ambitions related to climate change, as the university launched its road map for the Conference of the Parties “COP28”, under the slogan “Empowering our youth to overcome the effects of climate change”, to support and encourage action It is in line with the country’s strategy and the “COP28” agenda, by focusing on three elements related to the university, including research and innovation, youth empowerment, and strengthening our local and international partnerships. It also aims to support national efforts in achieving the strategic initiative in climate neutrality 2050.

The Associate Vice President for Scientific Research at the university, Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, stated that the UAE University’s road map includes 35 initiatives with tangible goals and results that can be measured. Work has begun on some of them, and will continue after the end of COP28 to contribute to expanding the UAE’s record in searching for practical solutions to climate change, by focusing on renewable energy, reducing waste and reusing natural resources.

While Zayed University students launched the “Sustainability Club”, with the aim of increasing the level of awareness of issues related to sustainability, promoting an interdisciplinary approach to addressing issues related to climate change, and highlighting the role that institutions can play in this field, in addition to enhancing skills to achieve the goals of the UAE Neutrality Initiative. Climate 2050. The club members launched the “Road to COP28” initiative to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to work as ambassadors at the COP28 Conference.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, confirmed that the colleges have implemented strategic projects that work to promote sustainable development goals in their various frameworks and axes, whether projects related to environmental sustainability, by reducing energy consumption, improving water drainage efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and the green building initiative. , or those projects and initiatives related to raising awareness of sustainability, and including climate, environment, and science-oriented topics in school curricula, by offering academic courses related to sustainability and the green economy, including sustainable design and renewable energy systems, and an introduction to sustainability and environmental engineering, in addition to encouraging research. Applied applications and innovative student projects that benefit the subject of environmental sustainability. The Higher Colleges of Technology Sustainability Forum 2023 was also organized and hosted under the slogan “The Role of Youth for a Better Tomorrow.”

Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced that it will launch 30 initiatives related to sustainability, including the World Forum for Sustainable Aviation, the World Conference on Energy Transition, an exhibition of Khalifa University projects related to sustainability, the International Conference on Sustainability, and a model exhibition for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as part of preparations for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The UAE to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Director of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Professor Silvia Serrano, pointed out that the university launched the “Go Green 2023” initiative, in light of the country’s hosting of “COP28”, to contribute to spreading awareness among the university community on climate change issues, developing students’ capabilities and enhancing their participation in working to develop Initiatives that address climate change and environmental challenges, noting that the initiative is based on three basic axes: reducing the carbon footprint, organizing environmental conservation activities and achieving sustainable development, and launching cooperative research in the field of the environment.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi also organized three scientific conferences within the preparatory program for the Conference of the Parties entitled “Mitigating the Effects of Global Warming and Opening the Horizons of New Opportunities to Achieve Sustainability,” while the second conference was entitled “Sustainable Finance, Green Investment and Energy Transition: Issues and Potential Solutions.” It also discussed The third conference: The damage caused to the environment, how to enact laws to compensate for it, and the challenges of implementing a legal framework to protect nature.

For its part, Abu Dhabi University launched an accredited sustainability program entitled “Ready for COP28… A pioneering role towards a sustainable future,” for high school and university students, to enhance their knowledge and provide them with the necessary tools to understand and adopt various aspects of sustainability, including environmentally friendly job opportunities. The program provides the opportunity for students to engage in an interactive and rich educational experience, through which they gain a comprehensive vision of the best sustainable practices in various fields. The program focuses on the importance of preserving the environment and responsibility towards it, valuing diversity in society, and emphasizing its essential role in the progress of humanity.

Climate Network

Vice President of NYU Abu Dhabi, Mariette Westermann, confirmed that the University Climate Network, which is headed by NYU Abu Dhabi, constitutes a supportive platform for the goals of the UAE’s presidency of the Conference of the Parties, and seeks to stimulate youth participation in “COP28,” noting that the network currently includes 32 institutions in its membership. Higher education, which is an ideal opportunity for everyone to demonstrate their research capabilities in the field of climate, and also to involve students in this file, who have a great commitment to efforts to mitigate the repercussions of climate change, and to find solutions to this challenge facing the entire world.