Verstappen next to the greats of the past?

In every sport, the definitive explosion of a champion triggers the hunt for comparison with the greats of the past. If the athlete in question is on track to demolish every record, then the search for the perfect match becomes even more itchy. Max Verstappen is the perfect example of this: the Dutchman, who has reached 52 victories in Formula 1, at 26 years old will climb beyond any reasonable doubt on the winners’ podium all-time. Sebastian Vettel is in fact only at +1, it just remains to be seen whether the engagement will take place in 2023 or 2024.

After the German, Verstappen will find himself facing two much tougher mountains. Before we get to the record holder Lewis Hamilton, there is a great achievement named Michael Schumacher. The Kaiser achieved 91 successes in Formula 1, and Super Max is compared to him, which (in the writer’s opinion) remembers him for his competitive hunger, systematic demolition of his teammate, hardness in melee and consistency in tenth place pace-race. Ralph Schumacherhowever, doesn’t think so.

The words of Ralf Schumacher

“Victory after victory, Verstappen continues to write history and he simply made no mistakes in Brazil. However, I’m not in favor of making comparisons with my brother or Ayrton Senna. They were exceptional in their day“, these are the words of the former pilot to his compatriots Sky Deutschland.

The German doesn’t want to deny the class of Super Max, but believes that the Dutchman’s strength should lead not to comparisons with the past, but to reflections on the present. In short, the strength of a champion is measured in his era and in comparison with his direct teammate: “Verstappen is also exceptional in the way he wins. If you compare his performance with that of Sergio Perez, once again there was a big difference in the race“.