Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE’s lead in security, safety and stability indicators is a direct result of main factors, namely: consolidating the values ​​of justice, integrity and loyalty, enhancing security and safety through the presence of legislation and laws that ensure everyone feels reassured and confident in police institutions, and the presence of plans for preparedness and readiness to face events, and enhancing safety and civil protection through the approach of looking ahead, In addition to the existence of pioneering strategic plans that are managed with the highest levels of quality and excellence in implementation, using the latest technologies of the police security system and promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and rejecting hatred and racism to ensure a decent life for all.

Unlike other densely populated cities, Abu Dhabi and Dubai enjoy a high level of safety, while violent crimes in them are extremely rare, which is a direct result of the plans and strategies adopted by the state, including “Vision 2021”.

This vision, under the slogan “United in Destiny”, aimed to promote a secure and stable country under a just and effective legal system, which would be the most efficient in the world. Since its establishment, the UAE has supported the cause of peace, security and development at the international level, and established diplomatic relations with 189 countries around the world. There are also 110 foreign embassies, 73 consulates, and 15 regional and international organizations in the UAE.

The UAE ranks first in the world in terms of the absence of organized crime, and has maintained advanced positions in the people’s confidence in the leadership. The UAE has a record of great achievements in combating organized crime, as it occupies an advanced international position in the field of combating organized crime, which is almost non-existent in the Emirates.

In this context, it is important to point out the great efforts made by the Ministry of Interior with the support of the wise leadership, which made the UAE a land of security, safety and stability for all who inhabit its land and for the whole world, so that it has become well-known for its expertise, professionalism and highly qualified national cadres working in the security service. The level has placed it among the world’s advanced countries in the field of security and crime control.

Leading in law and order

The UAE ranked first in the “Law and Public Order 2021” index issued by the international research institution “Gallup”, which is based on comprehensive surveys of citizens from all over the world. The global ranking in the Personal Security Index, and its second place in the world in the general ranking of the index, which measures, according to specific criteria, a number of aspects that include the general sense of security and personal safety, the efficiency of security devices and procedures and their response to various situations, in addition to other criteria that include people’s trust In the local police and security services.

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commented in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “The UAE is the first in the world, according to the Gallup Security and Order 2021 report, in roaming residents at night alone. Security is a blessing.. and security is tranquility, tranquility and life.. If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates.. (Lord, make this a safe country) .. Amen.. and give him peace and tranquility.

Safe society

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, launched the “National Agenda” for the UAE over the next seven years, leading to the UAE Vision 2021, on its golden day, marking the fiftieth anniversary of its union.

The National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 included a set of goals and projects in the police sector, which seek to make the UAE the safest spot on the global level, by enhancing the sense of all members of society of safety and bringing the country to advanced levels in reliance on police services and emergency preparedness. While maintaining the safety of roads in the interest of the lives of the residents of the country. The National Agenda is also keen to enhance the justice of judges and continue to guarantee the rights of individuals and institutions through an effective judicial system, which would lead the country to be among the best countries in the world in the efficiency of the judicial system.

emergency management

By Federal Decree Law No. (2) of 2011, the National Authority for Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management was established, in the interest of the rational leadership for the safety of the lives of citizens and residents on state land and to preserve the gains and property. The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management operates under the umbrella and supervision of the Supreme Council for National Security, as it aims to achieve the state’s policy regarding the procedures necessary for emergency, crisis and disaster management. A unified national plan to respond to emergencies, and from here it is responsible for developing, unifying and sustaining laws, policies and procedures related to emergency, crisis and disaster management at the national level.

The authority supervises the development of response capabilities by proposing and coordinating programs between the concerned authorities at the local and national levels, and updating them periodically, in addition to participating in preparing the register of risks and threats at the national and local levels, and updating it periodically in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities.

the safest

In a well-deserved achievement, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continued to be the safest city in the world for six consecutive years, ahead of hundreds of cities, according to the Numbeo website, which specializes in monitoring the details of living. Dubai and Sharjah also came among the top ten globally, which reflects the state of security that the UAE enjoys. This confirms the great efforts that have been made to reduce the crime rate and enhance the country’s position in regional and international security and safety indicators, with advanced security systems, innovative technological techniques, and police personnel with the best skills and experience in this field.

road safety

Road safety in the UAE is a priority for the UAE government to reduce traffic accidents and reduce their impact on lives and property. Several government agencies in the UAE have launched initiatives and awareness campaigns to reduce the impact of traffic accidents. Including the Abu Dhabi Strategic Plan for Traffic Safety, which was launched by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi with the aim of reducing traffic fatalities to 3 percent per 100,000 for the year 2021. The Abu Dhabi government has adopted certain measures to improve road safety in a system compatible with work on accident prevention, which contains Four elements represented in traffic control, traffic awareness and education, engineering procedures, medical and ambulance services.

quality of life

The indicators of the National Agenda of the Ministry of Interior showed the UAE’s global lead in the percentage of feelings of security and safety, which amounted to 96.1%. The indicators also showed the country’s leadership in decreasing rape, kidnapping, premeditated murder and theft crime rate.

In a related context, the percentage of satisfaction with the level of security and safety reached 96% in the “Quality of Life” questionnaire launched by the Department of Community Development earlier, which represents a key measuring tool that contributes to developing the work system for the social and government sector in the emirate, with the participation of all citizens and residents. It helps in identifying their opinions, needs and aspirations to determine the levels of quality of life and well-being enjoyed by individuals. The percentage of satisfaction with the standard of living and living reached 92%, which confirms the success of the tireless efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to enhance the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for living and housing due to its safety and security stability.