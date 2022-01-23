After the midweek cup matches, it was time for competition football again this weekend. All major competitions in Europe completed a full round of play. Barcelona, ​​among others, came into action today. The top match AC Milan – Juventus was also on the menu. View all results here.











Premier League:

Leicester City – Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1

Crystal Palace – Liverpool 1-3

Arsenal v Burnley 0-0

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 2-0

Bundesliga:

RB Leipzig – VfL Wolfsburg 2-0

Hertha BSC – FC Bayern Munich 1-4

La Liga:

Granada CF – CA Osasuna 0-2

Real Madrid – Elche CF 2-2

Rayo Vallecano – Athletic Club 0-1

Real Sociedad – Getafe CF 0-0

9 p.m.: Deportivo Alavés – FC Barcelona

This is the state of affairs in La Liga.



Series A:

Cagliari – Fiorentina 1-1

Torino – Sassuolo 1-1

Spezia – Sampdoria 1-0

Napoli – Salernitana 4-1

Empoli – AS Roma 2-4

AC Milan – Juventus 0-0

league 1:

FC Metz – OGC Nice 0-2

Girondins de Bordeaux – RC Strasbourg Alsace 4-3

Angers SCO – ESTAC Troyes 2-1

Clermont Foot – Stade Rennes 2-1

FC Nantes – FC Lorient 4-2

Montpellier – AS Monaco 3-2

Paris Saint Germain – Stade de Reims 4-0

Jupiler Pro League:

Standard – Club Brugge 2-2

Union – KRC Genk 2-1

KV Mechelen – Anderlecht 0-1

Cercle Brugge – Zulte Waregem 3-1

