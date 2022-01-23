After the midweek cup matches, it was time for competition football again this weekend. All major competitions in Europe completed a full round of play. Barcelona, among others, came into action today. The top match AC Milan – Juventus was also on the menu. View all results here.
Premier League:
Leicester City – Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1
Crystal Palace – Liverpool 1-3
Arsenal v Burnley 0-0
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 2-0
This is the state of affairs in the Premier League.
Bundesliga:
RB Leipzig – VfL Wolfsburg 2-0
Hertha BSC – FC Bayern Munich 1-4
This is the state of affairs in the Bundesliga.
La Liga:
Granada CF – CA Osasuna 0-2
Real Madrid – Elche CF 2-2
Rayo Vallecano – Athletic Club 0-1
Real Sociedad – Getafe CF 0-0
9 p.m.: Deportivo Alavés – FC Barcelona
This is the state of affairs in La Liga.
Series A:
Cagliari – Fiorentina 1-1
Torino – Sassuolo 1-1
Spezia – Sampdoria 1-0
Napoli – Salernitana 4-1
Empoli – AS Roma 2-4
AC Milan – Juventus 0-0
This is the state of affairs in Serie A.
league 1:
FC Metz – OGC Nice 0-2
Girondins de Bordeaux – RC Strasbourg Alsace 4-3
Angers SCO – ESTAC Troyes 2-1
Clermont Foot – Stade Rennes 2-1
FC Nantes – FC Lorient 4-2
Montpellier – AS Monaco 3-2
Paris Saint Germain – Stade de Reims 4-0
This is the state of play in Ligue 1.
Jupiler Pro League:
Standard – Club Brugge 2-2
Union – KRC Genk 2-1
KV Mechelen – Anderlecht 0-1
Cercle Brugge – Zulte Waregem 3-1
This is the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League.
