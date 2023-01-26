New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed that the “political framework agreement” signed by a wide range of Sudanese parties last month is an important step towards achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people, stressing support for Sudan’s recent efforts to calm tensions in Darfur through local reconciliation agreements, which contributed to support its stability.

In a statement before the UN Security Council on developments related to the activities of the Criminal Court in Darfur, the UAE said: “Sudan went through exceptional circumstances during the past year alone, during which we witnessed unremitting efforts by the Sudanese parties, with the support of international and regional partners, especially the tripartite mechanism, to launch a transitional phase.” New”. In the statement, which was made by Saud Al Mazrouei, Acting Political Coordinator at the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations, she added: “These efforts culminated in the signing of a broad group of Sudanese parties to the political framework agreement last month, which is an important step towards achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.” .

Al Mazrouei stated, “We welcome the recent positive development that we witnessed at the beginning of this year in terms of the launch of the final phase of the political process in Sudan, with our wishes to the Sudanese components of sincere success in their next journey towards completing the transitional phase.”

He pointed out that in conjunction with these developments, Sudan continued to communicate with the Office of the Prosecutor General, as this included facilitating an important visit of the Prosecutor General to Sudan last August, which included meetings with officials and concerned individuals in Sudan, explaining that in light of the recent positive political developments, We hope that this communication will continue and that it will be accompanied by a sincere and constructive dialogue between the ICC and Sudan, based on the principle of complementarity stipulated in the Statute of the Court, and in line with the national laws of Sudan.

Al Mazrouei pointed to the UAE’s affirmation of its support for Sudan’s efforts to implement transitional justice mechanisms, in accordance with the provisions of the Juba Peace Agreement to ensure justice for the victims of Darfur, adding: The UAE supports Sudan’s recent efforts to calm tensions in Darfur through local reconciliation agreements, which have contributed to supporting its stability.

Concluding the statement, Al-Mazrouei said: “We cannot fail to emphasize that the Juba Peace Agreement has created a new reality in Sudan in general and in Darfur in particular, which requires the international community to provide the necessary support to Sudan to complete the implementation of all the provisions of the agreement.”