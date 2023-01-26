By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed almost stable on Thursday, after renewing the year’s high close to 115,000 points, with the fall in Petrobras shares weighing on after the election of the new president of the state-owned company, while the shares of Vale and steelmakers made a counterweight.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.08%, to 114,177.55 points. At the best moment of the day, it reached 114,835.35 points. The financial volume of the session totaled 22.2 billion reais.

In the view of Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante Investimentos, the day was relatively neutral, with the Ibovespa closing close to its open, a level that represents technical resistance.

He mentioned that the main highlight in the foreign news was the release of the US GDP, which showed the US economy growing at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022, slowing down on a sequential basis, but slightly above of expectations. “It was a glass half full.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1%, after a series of data showed that the US economy is strong, but in a slowdown and with cooling inflation, in a sign that the Federal Reserve may be able to achieve a soft landing. .

In the case of Brazil, Cozzolino drew attention to the deficit, equivalent to 2.92% of GDP, slightly above the 2021 result (2.81%). He saw the data as a “glass half empty”, but that does not worry so much, although it helps in the “neutrality” movement of the Ibovespa in the session.

For the head of analysis at Levante, the positive performance of the Ibovespa this year, despite the volatility and uncertainties of the political scenario, is explained by the foreign flow. “There are still those cheap assets. There are still people buying.”

The most recent data from B3 show that purchases by foreigners in the secondary Brazilian stock market exceed sales by 8.1 billion reais this year until the 24th. In 2023, the Ibovespa accumulates a 4% increase.

The earnings season of Brazilian companies is also beginning to attract attention, with Cielo opening the calendar of companies listed on the Ibovespa after the market closes. The crop should gain strength in early February.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN fell 2.75%, to 26.20 reais, after the company’s board of directors approved Jean Paul Prates as interim president until April, when the former PT senator should be definitively sworn in command. A source familiar with the matter said Prates would name board members on Friday. At the worst moment, Petrobras’ preferred shares reached 25.80 reais. In the oil sector, 3R PETROLEUM ON lost 0.26% and PRIO ON advanced 1%, in a day of high oil prices abroad.

– VALE ON rose 1.87%, to 98.00 reais, with steelmakers also on the positive side. CSN ON gained 4.43%, USIMINAS PNA gained 3.74% and GERDAU PN closed with an increase of 2.23%.

– BANCO DO BRASIL ON lost steam and ended down 0.05%, at 40.63 reais, while BRADESCO PN rose 0.28% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell 0.59%. BTG PACTUAL UNIT increased 0.37%, to 21.64 reais, after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) kept blocked in the bank 1.2 billion reais that Americanas was trying to access.

– EZTEC ON advanced 3.21%, to 14.77 reais, in a positive session for construction companies, with MRV up 2.02%, to 7.08 reais. The real estate index, which also includes shares of shopping center companies, rose 0.97%. Citi analysts also raised the recommendation of Eztec shares to “neutral”, with a target price of 15 reais.

– SUZANO ON retreated 2.93%, to 45.40 reais, and KLABIN UNIT lost 0.72%, to 19.28 reais. JPMorgan cut the recommendation of shares of Suzano and units of Klabin to “neutral”, and reduced the target prices to 56 and 24 reais, respectively, from 70 and 36 reais, when lowering the forecast for the price of hardwood pulp in China in 2023. “It’s hard to argue in favor of pulp stocks when the price of the commodity drops”, stated Rodolfo Angele and Lucas Yang.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON yielded 1.61%, at 4.28 reais, affected by profit taking. Since the announcement of Americanas’ accounting problems, Magalu’s shares advanced more than 40% up to the day before. In the sector, VIA ON fell 0.81%. AMERICANAS ON, now off the Ibovespa, appreciated by 9.57% to 1.03 reais. The STJ kept 1.2 billion reais blocked at BTG Pactual. And the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo ordered earlier this week the seizure of all corporate emails from executives and members of the board of directors of Americanas in the last 10 years.