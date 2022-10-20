Dushanbe (WAM)

The UAE participated in the high-level international conference on “international and regional cooperation in border security and management, combating terrorism, and preventing the movement of terrorists”, which was held in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, in the presence of His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan. The UAE delegation was headed by Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The conference, which was attended by a number of foreign ministers and the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, aims to strengthen regional and international cooperation and partnerships, and exchange experiences on developing and implementing counter-terrorism approaches, including preventive measures to counter extremism, as well as strengthening political support for United Nations efforts to combat terrorism. In his speech at the conference, Al Zaabi stressed that the UAE supports international efforts in this regard. He also reviewed the country’s efforts to combat terrorism, and urged intensifying international coordination through the development of joint mechanisms and plans of action, and stressed the importance of focusing on strengthening border security and management.