Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ittihad newspaper celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the publication of its first issue on October 20, 1969, within the “Ittihad Forum” that was held yesterday on the sidelines of the newspaper’s seventeenth forum in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the newspaper’s family and a group of poets and artists.

During the forum, Hamad Al-Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ittihad, honored the distinguished employees for their efforts and excellence in the newspaper, in the categories: editorial management, department heads and journalists, based on a vision to establish the principle of motivation to continue giving and excellence. The ceremony also witnessed the honoring of the retirees in appreciation of their giving and sincerity throughout their years of work, and their great contributions to the newspaper’s march.

one team

“Success is not achieved without a vision that reflects the leadership and management thought, and the bright suns of morning do not shine with achievements, development, keeping pace with the times and its media tools without a dedicated work team and an administration that foresee the future and make the place a prominent and exceptional presence.” The celebration, after which Hamad Al Kaabi, editor-in-chief of “Al Ittihad” newspaper, went up on stage, and delivered a speech in which he said: “Today we celebrate the anniversary of the founding of our home, Al Ittihad newspaper, and I am happy to be together today, in an annual meeting that confirms that what we have is not just work. Rather, it is common aspirations and dreams, and the harmony of one team, striving for more achievement and progress .. for ourselves, for this newspaper, and for this country.”

He continued, “What alleviates the stress of work, is being in a welcoming work environment, and a place you love to be in, with colleagues in whose midst you feel familiarity and affection, as if you are in your home and among your family.”

Union’s achievements

Then the forum’s activities began with the presentation of the video “Achievements of the Union”, which reviewed the achievements of the “Al-Ittihad” newspaper for more than 5 decades, illuminating a unique journey and continuous giving.

comic paragraph

Senegalese poet Senghor says: “I don’t waste the days when we don’t laugh.” For this splendor that a smile makes, the young artist, Mohamed Al-Kindi, presented a “Stand-Up Comedy” show, expressing his pride in participating in Al-Ittihad newspaper in this special celebration. Then Hamad Al Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief, will honor the artists participating in the celebration. Al-Ittihad held its seventeenth forum, which represented the “knowledge economy” as its main focus, with the participation of 14 speakers, including researchers and academics specializing in artificial intelligence, electrical engineering, the Internet of things and renewable energy.

The participants presented proposals in line with the state’s policies, horizon and vision for a better future in all fields, through three main sessions, which reviewed the growing role of technology in various fields of economic activity.

The forum sessions also reviewed the details of the knowledge economy and its importance as a locomotive for development, in a step that would keep pace with the fifty principles that emphasized the centrality of developing the economy on the state’s agenda, attracting talent and planning for the future.

For 16 years, Al Ittihad has been celebrating its anniversary through an annual forum in which it sheds light on an important current issue, and hosts a group of its writers and thinkers.

strategic partner

The events of the forum witnessed Al-Ittihad newspaper honoring the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, for its role in creating solid content through the valuable partnership between the newspaper and the center, which resulted in unprecedented media and research achievements.

Hamad Al-Kaabi, editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad, honored Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the center, and the center’s employees presented a cake to congratulate “Al-Ittihad” on the fifty-third anniversary of its issuance.

Salute to the “Union”

During the forum, the poet Khalil Ailbouni recited a poem entitled “Greetings to Al-Ittihad Newspaper.” Through her words, he expressed sincere feelings of love towards this great media fortress, especially as he was one of the first to publish their poems in its pages.. The poem says at the beginning of its words:

It is the union, an enlightening record

for our history and the record is interesting

over fifty years old

And every year for glory you walk

Al-Ittihad is a people’s newspaper

He thinks that he is worthy of the Most High

and the leader of the people of the emirates laid

its pillars unimpeded by the difficulty

“is the union”

With his distinguished voice and classy performance, the artist, Tariq Al-Menhali, performed the song “Hey Al-Ittihad”, which was implemented in the style of a video clip directed by Nawras Hamdan. During his poem “Greetings to Al-Ittihad Newspaper”, especially as it is an original artistic color in classical Arabic with an Emirati identity.