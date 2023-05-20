New York (Union)

The UAE renewed its support for the political process in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations.

The permanent mission of the country to the United Nations published a tweet on its official Twitter account, following a meeting that brought together His Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and the UN Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in which she said: “A fruitful meeting with Grundberg to discuss The situation in Yemen, where the UAE reaffirmed its support for the political process, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The UAE always affirms that dialogue is the only way to a political settlement and is a guarantor of achieving a bright future for all Yemenis, noting that the hostile approach and the logic of using arms are not in the interest of civilians, and that a permanent cease-fire is an essential basis for the success of the political process, calling on the Houthis to take advantage of the opportunity and interact positively with peace demands.

The UAE commends the Arab, international and international efforts to resolve the conflict through communication with all Yemeni parties to achieve a comprehensive political solution that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

It praises the flexibility and constructive involvement of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in the political process, appreciating the important role of the United Nations in resolving the crisis.

The UAE called on the Houthi group to take advantage of the opportunity and interact positively with the requirements of peace, considering that any attempts to stall will only result in prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people.

She stressed that dialogue remains the only way to reach a political settlement, and that the hostile approach and the logic of using arms are unacceptable and do not serve the interest of the Yemenis.

The UAE stresses the necessity of not ignoring the acute humanitarian crisis and the difficult economic conditions in Yemen, which require ensuring the delivery of aid to all those in need, supporting the economy and opening the main roads, noting that improving these conditions in a tangible and sustainable manner requires ending the conflict and removing the restrictions imposed by the Houthi group on manna work. Humanity’s oppression , especially those targeting women working in them, which limit women’s participation in public life and impede the delivery of aid to women and girls.

The UAE also stresses the need to provide a safe and normal life for Yemeni children and to ensure that they receive a good education that prepares them to participate in building Yemen, instead of dragging them to summer camps and centers that the Houthis have used in addition to school curricula to spread their extremist ideas.