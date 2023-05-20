Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that the country will train Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighters after the US decision to support this initiative. He wrote about this on May 19 on his Twitter.

“It’s great that now there is support in training Ukrainian pilots to work with the F-16. Denmark, together with close allies, has been working towards this. For its part, Denmark is ready to provide support. Now we are ready to coordinate the details with close allies,” Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

According to i. O. Minister, the Scandinavian country “will now be able to make a collective contribution to the preparation of Ukrainian pilots for flights on F-16 fighters.” As added Financial TimesIn addition to Denmark, the Netherlands can also make a contribution, which is gradually phasing out its F-16 fighters and could potentially become one of their largest suppliers to Ukraine. Denmark and Belgium also have their own F-16 fighter jets.

The publication reported that on the first day of the G7 summit in Japan, the head of the American administration, Joe Biden, said that he would support joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots and subsequently equip the Ukrainian air force with F-16s and other fourth-generation fighters.

At the same time, in early May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the issue of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine difficult, as he said in Helsinki at the summit of the countries of Northern Europe and Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, in turn, said that Finland would not transfer its fighter jets to Ukraine, since it needs them itself. At the same time, he stressed that Finland is ready to continue supporting Kyiv. He recalled that his country handed over 15 aid packages to Kyiv and “the 16th is on the way.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that the West will supply combat aircraft to Kyiv when Ukrainian troops go on the offensive. However, back in March, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin pointed out that the US leadership believes that Ukraine will need fourth-generation fighters only in the future, and now it needs air defense systems. He believes that the supply of fighter jets will not help the Ukrainian side.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.