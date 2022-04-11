New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed that the ongoing negotiations between the parties are a positive development, encouraging the parties to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all efforts to bring peace, while reiterating its strong call for an immediate cessation of hostilities throughout Ukraine, in order to provide an opportunity to conduct A constructive dialogue between the parties, and an end to the suffering caused by this conflict.

In a statement made by the country’s delegation to the UN Security Council on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine, she said that women have led local reconciliation and dialogue efforts for many years now in eastern Ukraine, and we must not forget these efforts, adding: “These efforts must be recognized and constructive.” and mobilize them to advance the efforts to achieve peace.”

And she added, “It is important not only to enable women to play a leadership role and to involve them in the end-of-conflict stage, but also to involve them in the processes of developing and implementing a peaceful solution.”

She noted that the collection of data on the impact of conflict, disaggregated by sex, remains a valuable tool, including in terms of promoting accountability for sexual violence in conflict, ensuring that restorative justice can be achieved.

She stressed the need to implement a gender-sensitive response approach in all humanitarian efforts during and after the conflict, noting the possibility of involving women and benefiting from them in the processes of providing and delivering humanitarian aid, services and efforts that implement programs, while placing their needs at the center of these efforts.

It also called, in this regard, on all parties to comply with their obligations, in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians, and to enable humanitarian access in a reasonable period of time and without hindrances.

The UAE highlighted the profound effects of this war on women and children around the world, starting with food insecurity and the high prices of basic commodities that women and girls around the world feel that their daily lives and their future may change suddenly. Therefore, there is a need, more than ever, for concerted efforts to prevent this from happening, according to the statement, as the risks of food insecurity and rising commodity prices will be very high.

“Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, women and children have made up the vast majority of the 4.3 million people who have fled to neighboring countries, and there have been very disturbing reports of conflict-related sexual violence incidents and people falling prey to organized criminal gangs, which run human and sex trafficking gangs,” the UAE said.

“According to the World Health Organization, 89 health care facilities across Ukraine have been damaged by the attacks, affecting the rights of women and girls to access health care,” she added. “This has caused a lack of health care for pregnant women, both inside Ukraine and those who have fled abroad, the United Nations Population Fund has warned,” she said.

She noted that the conflict has disrupted children’s access to education, which is a right guaranteed to every child, which may affect their abilities and opportunities to contribute to determining Ukraine’s future, as the effects of this issue could extend to entire generations.

The UAE indicated that the Security Council, when adopting the Women, Peace and Security Agenda more than 21 years ago, recognized the significant impact of the conflict on women and girls, as women and girls are not only exposed to grave violations of international humanitarian law, but are also exposed, in particular to gender-related risks. .

However, according to the state statement, the Women, Peace and Security Agenda recognized that women and girls are also considered actors capable of leading efforts and providing solutions. Therefore, the UAE stressed that their participation in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, reconciliation and reconstruction should be ensured. This is not only because of the impact of the conflict on them, but also because their participation has been shown to lead to a more sustainable and longer-lasting peace.