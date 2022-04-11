A senior US defense official said the Russians are moving more troops and equipment into that area and focusing many of their missile strikes there.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US military assessments.

The official said a long convoy of vehicles was heading south towards the eastern city of Izium containing artillery as well as air support and infantry, as well as battlefield command and control elements and other materials.

The official also said that the convoy appeared to have departed from Russia’s Belgorod and Valoyki regions, which are the two main cantonment areas for Russian forces in the Donbass.

The official said the Russians have also strengthened their presence in Donbass by deploying more artillery in recent days southwest of Donetsk city.