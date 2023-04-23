istanbul (wam)

Our national ice hockey team achieved a new historic achievement after winning the World Cup “Second Level B”, after its victory 9-4 over its Mexican counterpart, in the fifth and final round, with matches 3-0, 1-2, 5-2.

And our national team was crowned last year in Luxembourg with the World Cup Level III A title.

The national team players chanted the national anthem in the stadium of the match that was held in Istanbul, after the final whistle, on the occasion of announcing its official crowning of the title.

Mohamed Al-Asri Al-Dhaheri, our national team player, won the best player award.

Our team achieved the “full score” in the tournament with 15 points, with the best goalscoring rate, high technical level, and positive reaction against strong teams that were seeking to win the title.

Our team started its participation in the tournament with a landslide victory over Turkey 8-0, then the victory in the second match was against Belgium 4-3, and then the third victory at the expense of New Zealand 7-1, and the fourth victory over Bulgaria, the most prominent candidate 7-2, before concluding its results. Supervising victory over Mexico 9-4 in the final confrontation.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Winter Sports Federation and head of the mission, dedicated the great historical achievement to the wise leadership, after the outstanding level of the national team players in all matches.

Juma Al Dhaheri, captain of our national team, expressed his happiness at reaching the podium in the world championship, thanks to the honorable victories that drew great features of the development achieved by the game, and said that this achievement represents a motive for further development and expansion of the game.

The player, Khalifa Al-Mahrouqi, indicated that the wonderful solidarity between the players with the technical and administrative staff is one of the most important reasons that paved the way for reaching this important outcome in the world championship, expressing his wishes to continue the stage of positive results in the upcoming participations.

Player Mohamed Al-Asri said that the positive results achieved by the national team in the World Cup in Turkey reflect the development achieved by the game in the past years, thanks to the care, attention and unlimited support of the wise leadership of the country.

The player, Issa Al-Muhairbi, described the team’s second successive achievement in the Ice Hockey World Cup as expressing the value of the elements that the team mobilizes, and the care, attention and follow-up at all levels, expressing his hope that the next one will be better with all the positive details.