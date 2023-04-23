Architecture | Jugendtalo wants to be converted into value apartments in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna

The valuable art nouveau building in Ullanlinna, Helsinki, is to be renovated from a nursing home into a residential apartment building.

Helsinki The nursing home located in Ullanlinna is going to be converted into a residential apartment building. The nursing home operates in a protected value building at Huvilakatu 3.

The building belongs to a nationally significant built cultural environment.

The intention is to convert it into apartments so that the architectural and urban values ​​of the building and the yard are preserved. In many places, the building and its courtyards catch the eye.

The proposal to convert the old people’s home into a residential apartment building will soon be considered by the city environment committee. The plan solution does not allow for additional construction.

Staircase B is almost in its original condition. The windows of the house are also original.

On the plot current master builder by Emil Svensson The three-story building designed by

It was originally built as a residential building, but was converted into a service building in the 1950s. The building represents the Art Nouveau style characteristic of the inner city.

“Angular and curved bay windows, tower motifs and cross gables structure the facades”, the explanation of the change in the site plan describes. The plinth is natural stone.

An elevator was already built in the second stairwell before 1934, and apartments were made in the attic for the residents of the service building in 2002–2003.

After completion, some changes have been made to the building, but mostly to the interior. The facade and water roof are in almost original condition. The windows and the natural stone wall bordering the plot are also original.

The building houses a service center for the elderly, which is run by Stiftelsen Leschehemmet sr.

The yard of Huvilakatu 3 is bordered by a beautiful natural stone wall.

The yard, separated from the streets by a natural stone wall, is underground and has plenty of plantings. Huge lilacs reach the side of the street and an elm also grows in the yard. The bedrock is close to the surface of the ground on the plot. The aim is to preserve the look of the yard with planning regulations.

