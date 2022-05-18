Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

With the Emirates squad reaching the tenth stage of the Tour of Italy, confidence and enthusiasm prevail in the team camp thanks to the strong performance of a number of riders, as the team occupies second place in the general classification, in addition to its riders reaching the podium three times so far in the nine stages. First.

The focus now is on Joao Almeida, who was able to boost his chances of winning and take the final podium at the Verona stage on May 29. After the team’s strong start, and thanks to his fifth-place mountain race performance in the ninth stage, Almeida is now second in the general classification, 12 seconds behind rival Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) who leads the classification.

Almeida is now looking to present a strong display that enables him to snatch the pink jersey from his rival Juan in the next mountain stages that suit the capabilities of the Emirates team star, and he focuses on stages 14 to 17 that take place this weekend, and is expected to enhance his chances of winning the general classification shirt. pink;

Almeida was awarded the Combat Performance Award for his amazing performance in the ninth stage of the tour, receiving 75% of the votes.

This level of determination will help him in the remaining stages of the tour, especially as he focuses all his efforts on achieving his ambition to win and reach the final podium.

Commenting on the result, Joao Almeida said: “We have had an amazing adventure in the Tour of Italy so far, both individually and as a team. the next stages. The tough moments in the Tour helped us understand ourselves and our capabilities, and they gave me confidence in the team’s ability to win the second half of the Tour, and I can only thank you all for your support!”

Fernando Gaviria and David Formolo have topped the podium in the Tour Italia stages so far, with Gaviria winning second and third places in the fifth and third stages, respectively, while Formolo put in an amazing performance in the seventh stage of the Tour. Gaviria was close to winning the fifth stage, before his opponent, Arnaud Demar, overtook him, after a strong tactical performance.

Teams still have 12 stages to go to the Tour of Italy title, the sprinters gear up for stages 10, 11 and 13, while the climbers look forward to next week’s mountain stages in what will be an amazingly competitive display to win the Tour title.